    Gland Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 785.42 crore, down 28.79% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 785.42 crore in March 2023 down 28.79% from Rs. 1,103.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.21 crore in March 2023 down 72.3% from Rs. 285.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.09 crore in March 2023 down 49.7% from Rs. 413.67 crore in March 2022.

    Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.41 in March 2022.

    Gland shares closed at 1,338.70 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -56.94% over the last 12 months.

    Gland Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations785.42925.901,103.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations785.42925.901,103.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials438.38433.20602.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.163.908.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-76.69-15.85-66.47
    Power & Fuel29.51--25.13
    Employees Cost100.02100.5294.25
    Depreciation37.5437.6131.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.89120.1889.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.61246.35317.36
    Other Income38.9461.5165.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.55307.86382.59
    Interest2.182.622.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.37305.24380.56
    Exceptional Items-56.46----
    P/L Before Tax111.91305.24380.56
    Tax32.7077.7094.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.21227.54285.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.21227.54285.98
    Equity Share Capital16.4716.4716.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8113.8217.41
    Diluted EPS4.8113.8117.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8113.8217.41
    Diluted EPS4.8113.8117.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
