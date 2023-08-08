English
    Gland Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 884.07 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 884.07 crore in June 2023 up 3.17% from Rs. 856.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.58 crore in June 2023 down 18.25% from Rs. 229.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.57 crore in June 2023 down 14.52% from Rs. 344.59 crore in June 2022.

    Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.95 in June 2022.

    Gland shares closed at 1,342.55 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -42.34% over the last 12 months.

    Gland Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations884.07785.42856.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations884.07785.42856.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials391.80438.38340.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.793.164.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.49-76.6928.50
    Power & Fuel--29.51--
    Employees Cost102.91100.0298.00
    Depreciation38.9837.5434.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.70121.89114.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.38131.61235.29
    Other Income35.2138.9474.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.59170.55309.68
    Interest1.602.180.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax253.99168.37308.78
    Exceptional Items---56.46--
    P/L Before Tax253.99111.91308.78
    Tax66.4132.7079.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities187.5879.21229.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period187.5879.21229.45
    Equity Share Capital16.4716.4716.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.394.8113.95
    Diluted EPS11.394.8113.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.394.8113.95
    Diluted EPS11.394.8113.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

