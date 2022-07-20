Gland Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.90 crore, down 25.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 856.90 crore in June 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 1,153.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.45 crore in June 2022 down 34.57% from Rs. 350.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.59 crore in June 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 498.14 crore in June 2021.

Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.41 in June 2021.

Gland shares closed at 2,449.60 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)