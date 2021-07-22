Gland Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,153.90 crore, up 30.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,153.90 crore in June 2021 up 30.5% from Rs. 884.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 350.68 crore in June 2021 up 11.83% from Rs. 313.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.14 crore in June 2021 up 12.02% from Rs. 444.70 crore in June 2020.

Gland EPS has increased to Rs. 21.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 20.24 in June 2020.

Gland shares closed at 3,794.85 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)