Gland Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 925.90 crore, down 12.92% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 925.90 1,048.31 1,063.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 925.90 1,048.31 1,063.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 433.20 504.37 464.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.90 3.79 4.72 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.85 17.13 34.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 100.52 101.16 81.43 Depreciation 37.61 36.67 27.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 120.18 126.63 129.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.35 258.56 321.43 Other Income 61.51 65.62 45.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 307.86 324.19 367.10 Interest 2.62 1.72 1.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 305.24 322.47 365.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 305.24 322.47 365.92 Tax 77.70 82.84 92.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 227.54 239.63 273.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 227.54 239.63 273.38 Equity Share Capital 16.47 16.47 16.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.82 14.55 16.64 Diluted EPS 13.81 14.55 16.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.82 14.55 16.64 Diluted EPS 13.81 14.55 16.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited