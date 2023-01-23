 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gland Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 925.90 crore, down 12.92% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 925.90 crore in December 2022 down 12.92% from Rs. 1,063.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.54 crore in December 2022 down 16.77% from Rs. 273.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 394.93 crore in December 2021.
Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.64 in December 2021. Gland shares closed at 1,386.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.75% returns over the last 6 months and -58.03% over the last 12 months.
Gland Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations925.901,048.311,063.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations925.901,048.311,063.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials433.20504.37464.58
Purchase of Traded Goods3.903.794.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.8517.1334.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost100.52101.1681.43
Depreciation37.6136.6727.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses120.18126.63129.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax246.35258.56321.43
Other Income61.5165.6245.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.86324.19367.10
Interest2.621.721.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax305.24322.47365.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax305.24322.47365.92
Tax77.7082.8492.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities227.54239.63273.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period227.54239.63273.38
Equity Share Capital16.4716.4716.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.8214.5516.64
Diluted EPS13.8114.5516.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.8214.5516.64
Diluted EPS13.8114.5516.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gland #Gland Pharma #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 10:44 pm