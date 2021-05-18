MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gland Pharma Q4 net profit up 34% at Rs 260.4 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
Gland Pharma | Representative image

Gland Pharma | Representative image

Drug firm Gland Pharma on Monday reported a 34 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 260.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Gland Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 887.7 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 635.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added. For the full fiscal ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 997 crore as against Rs 772.9 crore in the previous fiscal, Gland Pharma said.

Federal Bank Q4 net jumps 58% as provisions decline

Consolidated revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 2021 was Rs 3,462.9 crore. It was Rs 2,633.2 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added. "Overall the business has performed well and grew steadily during these challenging times," Gland Pharma MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu said.

The new vaccine business is expected to accelerate the company's long-term strategy of entering into the Biosimilar space, he added. The company's board has approved the appointment of Naina Lal Kidwai as an additional and independent director, with effect from May 17, 2021, for a tenure of 5 years, the filing said.

Close

Related stories

It has also approved the appointment of Allen Zhang as an additional and non-independent non-executive director, with effect from May 17, 2021, as a director liable to retire by rotation, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Gland Pharma #Q4 net profit #Results
first published: May 18, 2021 03:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.