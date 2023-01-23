 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gland Pharma Q3 net declines 15% to Rs 232 crore

Jan 23, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 938.29 crore as against Rs 1,063.33 crore in the year-ago period.

"Challenging business environment, ongoing supply chain disruptions leading to production delays continue to impact our performance," Gland Pharma Managing Director and CEO Srinivas Sadu said.

Gland Pharma Ltd on Monday reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 231.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, impacted by production delays due to supply disruptions.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 273.03 crore in the same period last fiscal, Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the third quarter were lower at Rs 688.95 crore as compared to Rs 743.43 crore in the same period a year ago.