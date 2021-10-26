Gland Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.47 crore, up 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.47 crore in September 2021 up 29.94% from Rs. 831.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.08 crore in September 2021 up 38.03% from Rs. 218.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 427.80 crore in September 2021 up 34.51% from Rs. 318.05 crore in September 2020.

Gland EPS has increased to Rs. 18.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.38 in September 2020.

Gland shares closed at 3,726.40 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)