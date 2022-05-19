Gland Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,103.01 crore, up 24.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,103.01 crore in March 2022 up 24.25% from Rs. 887.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 285.90 crore in March 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 260.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.60 crore in March 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 374.88 crore in March 2021.

Gland EPS has increased to Rs. 17.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.93 in March 2021.

Gland shares closed at 3,108.85 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)