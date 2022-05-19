 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gland Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,103.01 crore, up 24.25% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,103.01 crore in March 2022 up 24.25% from Rs. 887.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 285.90 crore in March 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 260.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.60 crore in March 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 374.88 crore in March 2021.

Gland EPS has increased to Rs. 17.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.93 in March 2021.

Gland shares closed at 3,108.85 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)

Gland Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,103.01 1,063.33 887.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,103.01 1,063.33 887.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 602.95 464.58 442.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.81 4.72 4.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -66.47 34.12 -55.07
Power & Fuel 25.13 -- 19.26
Employees Cost 94.25 81.43 78.30
Depreciation 31.08 27.83 24.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.99 129.56 70.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 317.28 321.08 302.75
Other Income 65.23 45.67 47.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 382.52 366.75 349.96
Interest 2.03 1.18 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 380.48 365.56 348.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 380.48 365.56 348.94
Tax 94.58 92.53 88.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 285.90 273.03 260.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 285.90 273.03 260.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 285.90 273.03 260.41
Equity Share Capital 16.43 16.43 16.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.40 16.62 15.93
Diluted EPS 17.36 16.62 15.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.40 16.62 15.93
Diluted EPS 17.36 16.62 15.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gland #Gland Pharma #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 04:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.