Gland Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.90 crore, down 25.74% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 856.90 crore in June 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 1,153.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.17 crore in June 2022 down 34.64% from Rs. 350.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.31 crore in June 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 498.12 crore in June 2021.

Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.41 in June 2021.

Gland shares closed at 2,449.60 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Gland Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 856.90 1,103.01 1,153.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 856.90 1,103.01 1,153.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 340.81 602.95 422.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.75 8.81 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.50 -66.47 109.91
Power & Fuel -- 25.13 22.23
Employees Cost 98.00 94.25 80.57
Depreciation 34.91 31.08 25.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.92 89.99 78.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.01 317.28 411.00
Other Income 74.39 65.23 61.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 309.40 382.52 472.84
Interest 0.90 2.03 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 308.50 380.48 471.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 308.50 380.48 471.84
Tax 79.33 94.58 121.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 229.17 285.90 350.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 229.17 285.90 350.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 229.17 285.90 350.65
Equity Share Capital 16.47 16.43 16.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.93 17.40 21.41
Diluted EPS 13.92 17.36 21.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.93 17.40 21.41
Diluted EPS 13.92 17.36 21.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
