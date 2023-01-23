Gland Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.29 crore, down 11.76% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 938.29 1,044.40 1,063.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 938.29 1,044.40 1,063.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 433.20 504.37 464.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.90 3.79 4.72 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.03 11.31 34.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 101.14 101.30 81.43 Depreciation 37.61 36.67 27.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 120.50 126.80 129.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.96 260.18 321.08 Other Income 61.51 65.62 45.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 313.47 325.80 366.75 Interest 2.62 1.72 1.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 310.85 324.08 365.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 310.85 324.08 365.56 Tax 78.90 82.84 92.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 231.95 241.24 273.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 231.95 241.24 273.03 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 231.95 241.24 273.03 Equity Share Capital 16.47 16.47 16.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.08 14.65 16.62 Diluted EPS 14.08 14.65 16.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.08 14.65 16.62 Diluted EPS 14.08 14.65 16.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited