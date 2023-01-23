Gland Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.29 crore, down 11.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 938.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.76% from Rs. 1,063.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.05% from Rs. 273.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 394.58 crore in December 2021.
Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.62 in December 2021.
|Gland shares closed at 1,386.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.75% returns over the last 6 months and -58.03% over the last 12 months.
|Gland Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|938.29
|1,044.40
|1,063.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|938.29
|1,044.40
|1,063.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|433.20
|504.37
|464.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.90
|3.79
|4.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.03
|11.31
|34.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|101.14
|101.30
|81.43
|Depreciation
|37.61
|36.67
|27.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.50
|126.80
|129.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|251.96
|260.18
|321.08
|Other Income
|61.51
|65.62
|45.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|313.47
|325.80
|366.75
|Interest
|2.62
|1.72
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|310.85
|324.08
|365.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|310.85
|324.08
|365.56
|Tax
|78.90
|82.84
|92.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|231.95
|241.24
|273.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|231.95
|241.24
|273.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|231.95
|241.24
|273.03
|Equity Share Capital
|16.47
|16.47
|16.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.08
|14.65
|16.62
|Diluted EPS
|14.08
|14.65
|16.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.08
|14.65
|16.62
|Diluted EPS
|14.08
|14.65
|16.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
