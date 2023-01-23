English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gland Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.29 crore, down 11.76% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 938.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.76% from Rs. 1,063.33 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.05% from Rs. 273.03 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 394.58 crore in December 2021.
    Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.62 in December 2021.Gland shares closed at 1,386.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.75% returns over the last 6 months and -58.03% over the last 12 months.
    Gland Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations938.291,044.401,063.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations938.291,044.401,063.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials433.20504.37464.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.903.794.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.0311.3134.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.14101.3081.43
    Depreciation37.6136.6727.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.50126.80129.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax251.96260.18321.08
    Other Income61.5165.6245.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax313.47325.80366.75
    Interest2.621.721.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax310.85324.08365.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax310.85324.08365.56
    Tax78.9082.8492.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities231.95241.24273.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period231.95241.24273.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates231.95241.24273.03
    Equity Share Capital16.4716.4716.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0814.6516.62
    Diluted EPS14.0814.6516.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0814.6516.62
    Diluted EPS14.0814.6516.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited