Gland Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,063.33 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,063.33 crore in December 2021 up 23.73% from Rs. 859.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.03 crore in December 2021 up 33.77% from Rs. 204.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 394.58 crore in December 2021 up 31.8% from Rs. 299.37 crore in December 2020.

Gland EPS has increased to Rs. 16.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.83 in December 2020.

Gland shares closed at 3,569.70 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)