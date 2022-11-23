Glance Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 16.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 16.71% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 12.46% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 up 43.75% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

Glance Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2021.

Glance Fin shares closed at 59.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.42% over the last 12 months.