Glance Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 81.42% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2018 down 81.42% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2018 down 602.42% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 457.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Glance Fin shares closed at 37.70 on October 30, 2018 (BSE)