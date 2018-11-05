Glance Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 81.42% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2018 down 81.42% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2018 down 602.42% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 457.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.
Glance Fin shares closed at 37.70 on October 30, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Glance Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|0.19
|2.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|0.19
|2.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.80
|1.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|-0.23
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.54
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.54
|0.12
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.54
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|-0.54
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.11
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-0.44
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-0.44
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.45
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.45
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.45
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.45
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited