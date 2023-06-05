Glance Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 0.01% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 4893.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 28.46% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Glance Fin shares closed at 52.22 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.04% returns over the last 6 months and -7.00% over the last 12 months.