Glance Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 229.1% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 229.1% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 up 94.03% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Glance Fin shares closed at 61.55 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.57% over the last 12 months.

Glance Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.50 1.30 0.69
Other Operating Income 0.79 0.60 0.00
Total Income From Operations 2.29 1.90 0.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.59 0.26 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 -0.28 -0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.13 0.11
Depreciation 1.20 0.49 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 0.23 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 1.07 0.41
Other Income 0.32 0.24 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 1.31 0.56
Interest 0.27 0.19 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 1.12 0.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 1.12 0.51
Tax -0.16 0.30 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.82 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.82 0.05
Equity Share Capital 2.28 2.28 2.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 3.65 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.03 3.65 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 3.65 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.03 3.65 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Glance Fin #Glance Finance #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
