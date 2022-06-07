English
    Glance Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 229.1% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 229.1% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 up 94.03% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

    Glance Fin shares closed at 61.55 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.57% over the last 12 months.

    Glance Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.501.300.69
    Other Operating Income0.790.600.00
    Total Income From Operations2.291.900.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.260.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-0.28-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.130.11
    Depreciation1.200.490.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.230.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.221.070.41
    Other Income0.320.240.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.101.310.56
    Interest0.270.190.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.171.120.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.171.120.51
    Tax-0.160.300.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.820.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.820.05
    Equity Share Capital2.282.282.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.033.650.21
    Diluted EPS-0.033.650.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.033.650.21
    Diluted EPS-0.033.650.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
