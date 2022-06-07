Glance Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 229.1% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 229.1% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 up 94.03% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.
Glance Fin shares closed at 61.55 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.57% over the last 12 months.
|Glance Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.50
|1.30
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|0.79
|0.60
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|2.29
|1.90
|0.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|0.26
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.28
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.13
|0.11
|Depreciation
|1.20
|0.49
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.23
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|1.07
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.24
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|1.31
|0.56
|Interest
|0.27
|0.19
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|1.12
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|1.12
|0.51
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.30
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.82
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.82
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|3.65
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|3.65
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|3.65
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|3.65
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited