Glance Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 229.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 229.1% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 up 94.03% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Glance Fin shares closed at 61.55 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.57% over the last 12 months.