Glance Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 33.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2021 down 33.83% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 115.98% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 up 419.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2020.

Glance Fin shares closed at 50.40 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.84% returns over the last 6 months and 62.06% over the last 12 months.