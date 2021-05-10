MARKET NEWS

Glance Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 33.83% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2021 down 33.83% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 115.98% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 up 419.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2020.

Close

Glance Fin shares closed at 50.40 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.84% returns over the last 6 months and 62.06% over the last 12 months.

Glance Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.691.011.05
Other Operating Income0.000.000.00
Total Income From Operations0.701.011.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.00--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20-0.160.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.110.110.10
Depreciation0.110.110.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.220.140.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.82-0.26
Other Income0.150.160.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.98-0.26
Interest0.050.070.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.510.91-0.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.510.91-0.27
Tax0.460.400.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.52-0.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.52-0.30
Equity Share Capital2.282.282.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----12.51
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.212.29-1.31
Diluted EPS0.212.29--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.212.29-1.31
Diluted EPS0.212.29--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2021 11:44 am

