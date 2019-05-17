Glance Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in March 2019 up 29.68% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019 up 205.41% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 up 170.59% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2018.

Glance Fin shares closed at 42.80 on April 30, 2019 (BSE)