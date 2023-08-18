Glance Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 55.34% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.63 0.57 1.73 Other Operating Income 2.05 1.72 -- Total Income From Operations 2.69 2.29 1.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 0.11 0.94 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.12 0.13 0.15 Depreciation 1.37 1.29 0.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.10 0.41 0.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.14 0.36 -0.75 Other Income -- 0.02 0.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.14 0.38 -0.42 Interest 0.34 0.29 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.80 0.09 -0.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.80 0.09 -0.65 Tax 0.31 -0.22 -0.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.49 0.31 -0.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.49 0.31 -0.43 Equity Share Capital 2.28 2.28 2.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.17 1.36 -1.92 Diluted EPS 2.17 1.36 -1.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.17 1.36 -1.92 Diluted EPS 2.17 1.36 -1.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited