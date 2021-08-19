Glance Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 358.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2021 up 358.08% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021 up 274.94% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021 up 209.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2020.

Glance Fin shares closed at 52.95 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.39% returns over the last 6 months