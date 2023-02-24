 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glance Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 160.91% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 43.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Glance Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.62 0.70 1.30
Other Operating Income 1.01 1.00 0.60
Total Income From Operations 1.62 1.71 1.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.00 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 -0.16 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.15 0.13
Depreciation 1.07 1.06 0.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.24 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 0.42 1.07
Other Income 0.39 0.36 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.78 1.31
Interest 0.22 0.26 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 0.51 1.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.27 0.51 1.12
Tax 0.23 0.18 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.50 0.33 0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.50 0.33 0.82
Equity Share Capital 2.28 2.28 2.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 1.48 3.65
Diluted EPS -2.22 1.48 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 1.48 3.65
Diluted EPS -2.22 1.48 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited