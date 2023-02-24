Glance Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 160.91% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 43.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.