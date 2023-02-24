Glance Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 160.91% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 43.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.
Glance Fin shares closed at 56.80 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Glance Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|0.70
|1.30
|Other Operating Income
|1.01
|1.00
|0.60
|Total Income From Operations
|1.62
|1.71
|1.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.00
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|-0.16
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.15
|0.13
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.06
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.24
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|0.42
|1.07
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.36
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.78
|1.31
|Interest
|0.22
|0.26
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.51
|1.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.51
|1.12
|Tax
|0.23
|0.18
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|0.33
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|0.33
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|1.48
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|1.48
|3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|1.48
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|1.48
|3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited