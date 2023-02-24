English
    Glance Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glance Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 160.91% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 43.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

    Glance Fin shares closed at 56.80 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.

    Glance Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.620.701.30
    Other Operating Income1.011.000.60
    Total Income From Operations1.621.711.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.000.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.52-0.16-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.13
    Depreciation1.071.060.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.240.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.450.421.07
    Other Income0.390.360.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.781.31
    Interest0.220.260.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.511.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.270.511.12
    Tax0.230.180.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.500.330.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.500.330.82
    Equity Share Capital2.282.282.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.221.483.65
    Diluted EPS-2.221.483.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.221.483.65
    Diluted EPS-2.221.483.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

