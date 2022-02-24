Glance Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 87.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2021 up 87.88% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 up 59.16% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021 up 65.14% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2020.

Glance Fin shares closed at 71.45 on February 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.22% returns over the last 6 months and 82.97% over the last 12 months.