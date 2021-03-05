Glance Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 179.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2020 up 179.19% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 up 1462.54% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020 up 395.45% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2019.

Glance Fin shares closed at 48.25 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.65% returns over the last 12 months.