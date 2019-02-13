Glance Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 45.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in December 2018 down 45.73% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 35% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2018 up 12.96% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2017.

Glance Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.42 in December 2017.

Glance Fin shares closed at 32.80 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)