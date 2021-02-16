GL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore in December 2020 up 7.21% from Rs. 132.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2020 up 12.71% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2020 up 6.82% from Rs. 23.75 crore in December 2019.

GL EPS has increased to Rs. 19.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 17.26 in December 2019.

GL shares closed at 563.80 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.31% over the last 12 months.