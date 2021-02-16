MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gloster Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore in December 2020 up 7.21% from Rs. 132.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2020 up 12.71% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2020 up 6.82% from Rs. 23.75 crore in December 2019.

GL EPS has increased to Rs. 19.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 17.26 in December 2019.

Close

GL shares closed at 563.80 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.31% over the last 12 months.

Gloster Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations141.97121.25132.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations141.97121.25132.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials83.3468.8564.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.13-10.101.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.9721.5422.63
Depreciation7.957.957.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.2521.2822.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5911.7313.81
Other Income2.833.472.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4215.2015.92
Interest0.740.331.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6814.8714.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.6814.8714.79
Tax6.045.205.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.649.679.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.649.679.44
Equity Share Capital5.475.475.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4517.6817.26
Diluted EPS19.4517.6817.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4517.6817.26
Diluted EPS19.4517.6817.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GL #Gloster Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.