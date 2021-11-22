GKW Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore, up 35.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore in September 2021 up 35.16% from Rs. 7.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021 up 54.89% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021 up 59.46% from Rs. 5.23 crore in September 2020.

GKW EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.96 in September 2020.

GKW shares closed at 651.05 on November 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.42% returns over the last 6 months and 39.41% over the last 12 months.