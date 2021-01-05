GKW Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore, down 51.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore in September 2020 down 51.29% from Rs. 14.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2020 down 65.01% from Rs. 11.87 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in September 2020 down 57.31% from Rs. 12.25 crore in September 2019.

GKW EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.89 in September 2019.

GKW shares closed at 571.00 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.42% returns over the last 6 months and -18.31% over the last 12 months.