GKW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, down 30.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in March 2023 down 30.94% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 89.66% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 60.94% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

GKW EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2022.

GKW shares closed at 542.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.92% returns over the last 6 months and -10.89% over the last 12 months.