GKW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, up 5183.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 5183.59% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 339.19% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2023 up 526.23% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

GKW EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2022.

GKW shares closed at 940.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.82% returns over the last 6 months and 65.02% over the last 12 months.