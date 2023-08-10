English
    GKW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, up 5183.59% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKW are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 5183.59% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 339.19% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2023 up 526.23% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

    GKW EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2022.

    GKW shares closed at 940.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.82% returns over the last 6 months and 65.02% over the last 12 months.

    GKW
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.302.760.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.302.760.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.580.57
    Depreciation0.260.250.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.591.420.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.790.52-1.58
    Other Income0.150.230.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.940.75-1.47
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.940.75-1.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.940.75-1.48
    Tax0.710.550.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.230.20-1.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.230.20-1.77
    Equity Share Capital5.975.975.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.100.33-2.97
    Diluted EPS7.100.33-2.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.100.33-2.97
    Diluted EPS7.100.33-2.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #GKW #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

