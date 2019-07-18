GKW Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 48.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in June 2019 up 48.21% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019 up 313.3% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2019 up 220.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

GKW EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2018.

GKW shares closed at 608.60 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -16.06% over the last 12 months.