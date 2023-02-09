GKW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore, up 50.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore in December 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 88.32% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2022 up 50.92% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.