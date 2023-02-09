English
    GKW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore, up 50.79% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKW are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore in December 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 88.32% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2022 up 50.92% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

    GKW
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.9011.493.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.9011.493.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.600.51
    Depreciation0.260.240.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.200.870.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.859.782.42
    Other Income0.010.010.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.869.792.50
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.869.792.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.869.792.50
    Tax0.872.430.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.997.361.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.997.361.59
    Equity Share Capital5.975.975.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.0112.332.66
    Diluted EPS5.0112.332.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.0112.332.66
    Diluted EPS5.0112.332.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited