GKW Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.51 crore, up 74.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.51 crore in December 2018 up 74.94% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2018 up 95.91% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2018 up 104.54% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2017.

GKW EPS has increased to Rs. 16.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.43 in December 2017.

GKW shares closed at 875.00 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.