GKB Ophthalmics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in March 2023 down 3.16% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 187.33% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 219.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|GKB Ophthalmics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.47
|6.53
|6.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.47
|6.53
|6.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.55
|3.74
|3.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|0.10
|-0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.85
|1.91
|1.84
|Depreciation
|1.55
|0.32
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.32
|1.81
|1.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-1.34
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.26
|1.70
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|0.36
|-0.41
|Interest
|0.40
|0.34
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.20
|0.02
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.20
|0.02
|-0.78
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.12
|0.05
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.12
|0.05
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|5.04
|5.04
|5.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.20
|0.10
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-4.20
|0.10
|-1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.20
|0.10
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-4.20
|0.10
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited