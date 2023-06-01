English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GKB Ophthalmics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in March 2023 down 3.16% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 187.33% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 219.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    GKB Ophthalmics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.476.536.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.476.536.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.553.743.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.260.10-0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.851.911.84
    Depreciation1.550.320.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.321.811.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-1.34-0.56
    Other Income0.261.700.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.800.36-0.41
    Interest0.400.340.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.200.02-0.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.200.02-0.78
    Tax-0.09-0.03-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.120.05-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.120.05-0.74
    Equity Share Capital5.045.045.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.200.10-1.46
    Diluted EPS-4.200.10-1.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.200.10-1.46
    Diluted EPS-4.200.10-1.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GKB Ophthalmics #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am