GKB Ophthalmics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in March 2023 down 3.16% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 187.33% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 219.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)