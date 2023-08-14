GKB Ophthalmics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 27.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 6.06% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 up 45.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

GKB Ophthalmics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)