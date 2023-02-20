GKB Ophthalmics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, down 22.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in December 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.86% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 58.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.