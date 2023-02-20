 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GKB Ophthalmics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, down 22.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in December 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.86% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 58.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.53 7.05 8.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.53 7.05 8.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.74 3.36 3.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 0.41 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.91 1.76 1.79
Depreciation 0.32 0.32 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.81 1.72 1.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 -0.52 -0.15
Other Income 1.70 0.02 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 -0.50 1.00
Interest 0.34 0.41 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.91 0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.91 0.69
Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.89 0.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.89 0.68
Equity Share Capital 5.04 5.04 5.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -1.76 1.35
Diluted EPS 0.10 -1.76 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -1.76 1.35
Diluted EPS 0.10 -1.76 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited