GKB Ophthalmics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, down 22.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in December 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.86% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 58.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)