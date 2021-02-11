MARKET NEWS

GKB Ophthalmics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore, down 11.03% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore in December 2020 down 11.03% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020 up 28.51% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2019.

GKB Ophthalmics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2019.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

GKB Ophthalmics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.455.277.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.455.277.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.212.842.43
Purchase of Traded Goods0.02--0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-0.421.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.591.281.48
Depreciation0.620.880.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.861.631.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.93-0.27
Other Income1.400.301.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.06-0.630.79
Interest0.410.320.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.65-0.960.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.65-0.960.51
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.65-0.960.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.65-0.960.51
Equity Share Capital5.045.044.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.30-1.901.10
Diluted EPS1.30-1.901.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.30-1.901.10
Diluted EPS1.30-1.901.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:55 pm

