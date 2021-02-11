GKB Ophthalmics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore, down 11.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore in December 2020 down 11.03% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020 up 28.51% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2019.

GKB Ophthalmics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2019.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)