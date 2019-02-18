GKB Ophthalmics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, down 25.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2018 down 25.94% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2018 down 55.77% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2018 down 91.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)