GKB Ophthalmics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, down 25.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2018 down 25.94% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2018 down 55.77% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2018 down 91.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.
GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|
|GKB Ophthalmics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.28
|7.43
|8.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.28
|7.43
|8.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.79
|3.44
|4.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|-0.75
|0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.91
|1.64
|1.86
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.79
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.66
|2.95
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.16
|-0.65
|-1.32
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.44
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-0.22
|-1.10
|Interest
|0.32
|0.39
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.47
|-0.61
|-1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.47
|-0.61
|-1.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.47
|-0.61
|-1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.47
|-0.61
|-1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|4.64
|4.64
|4.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.32
|-1.36
|-3.90
|Diluted EPS
|-4.58
|-1.17
|-3.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.32
|-1.36
|-3.90
|Diluted EPS
|-4.58
|-1.17
|-3.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited