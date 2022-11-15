GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore in September 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 18.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2022 up 541.45% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 138.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)