GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 20.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in September 2021 up 20.53% from Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021 up 24.55% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021 down 8.05% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)