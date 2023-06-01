GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in March 2023 up 14.21% from Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 down 394.24% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 108.38% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.
GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|GKB Ophthalmics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.96
|19.11
|17.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.96
|19.11
|17.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.56
|3.88
|4.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.83
|8.31
|6.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.62
|0.35
|-1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|2.93
|2.61
|Depreciation
|1.63
|0.40
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.53
|3.71
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|-0.47
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.23
|-0.03
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|-0.49
|1.12
|Interest
|0.43
|0.40
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-0.89
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.22
|-0.89
|0.71
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.17
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.12
|-1.06
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.12
|-1.06
|0.75
|Minority Interest
|0.16
|0.08
|-0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|-0.06
|0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.92
|-1.03
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|5.04
|5.04
|5.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-2.05
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-2.05
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-2.05
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-2.05
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited