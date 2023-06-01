GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in March 2023 up 14.21% from Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 down 394.24% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 108.38% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)