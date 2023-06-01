English
    GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in March 2023 up 14.21% from Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 down 394.24% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 108.38% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

    GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    GKB Ophthalmics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.9619.1117.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.9619.1117.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.563.884.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.838.316.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.620.35-1.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.832.932.61
    Depreciation1.630.400.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.533.713.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.02-0.470.87
    Other Income0.23-0.030.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.78-0.491.12
    Interest0.430.400.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.22-0.890.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.22-0.890.71
    Tax-0.100.17-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.12-1.060.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.12-1.060.75
    Minority Interest0.160.08-0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04-0.060.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.92-1.030.65
    Equity Share Capital5.045.045.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.80-2.051.29
    Diluted EPS-3.80-2.051.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.80-2.051.29
    Diluted EPS-3.80-2.051.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm