GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in March 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 48.06% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 down 33.7% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in March 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 83.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 19.23% over the last 12 months.