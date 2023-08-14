GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.26 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.26 crore in June 2023 up 24.8% from Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 72.95% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2023 down 42.23% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

GKB Ophthalmics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)