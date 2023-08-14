English
    GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.26 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.26 crore in June 2023 up 24.8% from Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 72.95% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2023 down 42.23% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

    GKB Ophthalmics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

    GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 84.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    GKB Ophthalmics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2619.9617.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2619.9617.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.002.564.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.425.839.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.845.62-4.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.002.832.77
    Depreciation0.721.630.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.333.533.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.64-2.022.19
    Other Income0.350.230.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.99-1.782.54
    Interest0.430.430.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.55-2.222.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.55-2.222.15
    Tax0.00-0.10-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.55-2.122.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.55-2.122.17
    Minority Interest-0.020.16-0.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.040.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.52-1.921.94
    Equity Share Capital5.045.045.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.04-3.803.84
    Diluted EPS1.04-3.803.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.04-3.803.84
    Diluted EPS1.04-3.803.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

