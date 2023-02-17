 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 19.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 225.92% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.43% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

GKB Ophthalmics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.11 18.56 19.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.11 18.56 19.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.88 3.43 3.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.31 9.81 10.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.35 -1.73 -2.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.93 2.63 2.47
Depreciation 0.40 0.39 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.71 2.88 3.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 1.15 0.99
Other Income -0.03 0.37 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 1.52 1.36
Interest 0.40 0.46 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.89 1.06 1.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.89 1.06 1.01
Tax 0.17 -0.02 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 1.08 1.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 1.08 1.00
Minority Interest 0.08 -0.26 -0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 0.02 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.03 0.85 0.82
Equity Share Capital 5.04 5.04 5.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.05 1.68 1.63
Diluted EPS -2.05 1.68 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.05 1.68 1.63
Diluted EPS -2.05 1.68 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited