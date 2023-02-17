GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 19.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 225.92% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.43% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.