GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 19.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 225.92% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.43% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.
GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 148.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.47% returns over the last 6 months and 68.04% over the last 12 months.
|GKB Ophthalmics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.11
|18.56
|19.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.11
|18.56
|19.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.88
|3.43
|3.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.31
|9.81
|10.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-1.73
|-2.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.93
|2.63
|2.47
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.39
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.71
|2.88
|3.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|1.15
|0.99
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.37
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|1.52
|1.36
|Interest
|0.40
|0.46
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.89
|1.06
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.89
|1.06
|1.01
|Tax
|0.17
|-0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|1.08
|1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|1.08
|1.00
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|-0.26
|-0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|0.02
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.03
|0.85
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|5.04
|5.04
|5.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|1.68
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|1.68
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|1.68
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|1.68
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited