    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    GKB Ophthalmics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GKB Ophthalmics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 19.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 225.92% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.43% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    GKB Ophthalmics shares closed at 148.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.47% returns over the last 6 months and 68.04% over the last 12 months.

    GKB Ophthalmics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1118.5619.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.1118.5619.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.883.433.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.319.8110.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-1.73-2.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.932.632.47
    Depreciation0.400.390.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.712.883.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.471.150.99
    Other Income-0.030.370.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.491.521.36
    Interest0.400.460.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.891.061.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.891.061.01
    Tax0.17-0.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.061.081.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.061.081.00
    Minority Interest0.08-0.26-0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.060.02-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.030.850.82
    Equity Share Capital5.045.045.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.051.681.63
    Diluted EPS-2.051.681.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.051.681.63
    Diluted EPS-2.051.681.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

