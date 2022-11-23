 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GK Consultants Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 66.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GK Consultants are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 66.41% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 190.82% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

GK Consultants shares closed at 9.21 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 291.91% over the last 12 months.

GK Consultants
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.15 0.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.15 0.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.03 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.01 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.08 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1.59 1.63 1.39
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.06 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.06 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.06 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.06 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am