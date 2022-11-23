GK Consultants Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 66.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 66.41% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 190.82% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

GK Consultants shares closed at 9.21 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 291.91% over the last 12 months.